Appetizers
- Hummus
Made daily, topped with tomato garnish and served with toast crisps$9.00
- Whipped Goat Cheese
Topped with a sweet raspberry jam and a hot honey. Served with toast crisps$13.00
- Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a house made balsamic sauce$10.00
- Wings
Served 7 at a time, tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or our house sauce$15.00
- Scottish Eggs
Hard boiled eggs wrapped in sausage then deep fried. Garnished with a dash of paprika and served with our house sweet and hot mustard.$10.00
- Derbyfries
Our thick cut chips smothered in our house onion gravy ad fondu *Add steak ($9) and make it a meal$10.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Mash$4.00
- Side Chips$4.00
Entrees
- Fish And Chips
A classic British dish, lighly battered cod served with thick cut chips and tarter sauce$19.00
- Half Fish and Chips$13.00
- Kings Club
Exactly as it sounds, a club sandwich that is picture worthy. Turkey, ham, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and dijon honey mustard on toast; stacked 5 high with thin and crispy cut onions$18.00
- Bangers And Mash
Another classic British dish. Sausage and mashed potatoes topped with our house made onion gravy$13.00
- Steak Sandwhich
Sirloin steak covered in Guinness mushroom and onion gravy and topped with fondu. All in a hoagie roll served with our thick cut chips.$19.00
- Steak and Ale Pie
A hearty dish served with steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, celery, and peas covered with thick steak gravy in a flaky pie shellOut of stock
- Royale Burger
Simple and to the point. Two smash patties served with with our house sauce, cheddar cheese, LTPO and thick cut chips$14.00
- Chicken Cutlet
Sous Vide chicken, whipped goat cheese and a sweet raspberry jam on a hoagie roll served with thick cut chips.$14.00
Salads
- Field Greens and Berries
Field greens tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, seasonal berries and topped with goat cheese crumbles and candied pecans$12.00
- Chop Salad
Romaine and iceberg blend tossed in a house made creamy blue cheese dressing, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes and red onions$12.00
- House Salad
Romaine and iceberg blend tossed in a light italian or ranch dressing, topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese and toast crisps$12.00
- Ploughmans Pub Salad
Romaine and iceberg blend tossed in a light italian dressing, topped with turkey, salami, hard boiled eggs, cheddar cheese, green beans, pickled carrots, tomatoes and toast crisps$15.00